MCBAIN — A COVID-19 outbreak at Autumnwood of McBain has seen dozens of staff and residents of the nursing home infected.
Two people, both residents, have died during the outbreak, according to a recent update from the state of Michigan.
State data shows 25 residents have gotten sick recently, and another 25 staff members have also been sick recently. Added to previous cases at Autumnwood, 36 staff members have been sick.
The nursing home issued a statement through a public relations firm.
Sick residents are receiving care in an isolated arm of the facility, while sick staff members aren't coming into work until they meet guidelines for when it's safe to do so, according to the statement.
"Unfortunately, our surrounding community, as well as many other communities in Michigan, has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and now we have detected positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in our Facility. Impacted residents are receiving supportive treatment in an isolated, separate wing of the Facility or have been transported to the hospital. Affected staff are being treated off-site, and will not be returning to work until cleared to do so consistent with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and State and local health department guidelines. We are working with those State and local health departments as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations to help protect our residents’ and Facility’s exposure to this virus," the statement read.
The outbreak is happening as vaccination has become available to nursing home residents and workers and people over the age of 65.
The current vaccination guideline is that people who have had COVID-19 can and should get vaccinated; they just have to wait until they aren't actively sick.
In the statement, the nursing facility said they'll be receiving the vaccine next week through CVS.
"The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. We look forward to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and staff to help eradicate this virus. We anticipate receiving the vaccine on January 22 and will then immediately begin distribution through CVS," the nursing home said.
Autumnwood of McBain offered thanks to residents and staff.
"We thank our residents and staff for their support. Autumnwood of McBain is committed to provide high-quality care and support to its residents and their families."
