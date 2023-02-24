CADILLAC — There are a lot of viruses and bacteria floating around right now, creating illnesses that are relatively easy to diagnose and treat.
There also are ailments that aren’t as easy to identify.
Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer of the Munson Healthcare Clinically Integrated Network, said he’s noticed an uptick in patients reporting a general, unspecific feeling of illness and fatigue, oftentimes lasting for several weeks.
It’s possible some of these symptoms are the result of “long COVID,” which are side effects of COVID-19 that last months or even years after the initial illness is over.
Whelan said the more they’re learning about long COVID, the more it appears as though it will be an issue society has to deal with for years to come.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District No. 10 Health Department, said there also are other viruses that can take longer to recover from and are not tested for.
“If it is a cough that is lasting weeks to months it could be pertussis/whooping cough,” Morse said. “That is not something that is typically tested for unless the primary care provider is thinking of it. If someone has a cough that is not getting any better after two weeks, they should follow up with their PCP/a health care provider regardless and if they do not offer testing for pertussis, should discuss that with their provider.”
Whelan said some of the cases they’re seeing might also be the result of illness brought on psychosomatically by stress.
Psychosomatic illnesses have stress or anxiety as a primary or contributing cause. Common examples are insomnia, fatigue, migraines and ulcers.
In these cases, finding a diagnosis may be difficult, leading to frustration both for the patient and their health care provider.
For those who are experiencing that frustration, Whelan offered a few suggestions on how to navigate the health care system to get the care you want.
In the event that a patient disagrees with their provider about a diagnosis, Whelan said the first thing they should do is be honest about their thoughts and have that conversation. Ask the provider to explain why they think it’s one thing or another.
At that point, the patient and provider can agree to a treatment plan (called Shared Decision Making) that may include more testing or seeing a specialist. Cost and the potential benefit of any particular course of action are factors to take into consideration at this point.
Another factor is specialist availability, and if no appointment times are available in the near future, it may be appropriate to discuss what to do in the meantime.
Occasionally, Whelan said getting a second opinion may be worth looking into. Providers usually won’t resist the idea, particularly if they’re having difficulty determining a cause of the illness.
In rare cases, Whelan said a provider may disagree with the idea of getting a second opinion. This may occur if the provider is certain about their diagnosis and believes that their patient may be wasting their time and money going to someone else.
If the patient and provider don’t agree and the patient still feels strongly they are not getting better, it may be a sign that the patient has lost confidence in their provider, and they perhaps should consider seeing someone else. Whelan said this does happen on occasion and it’s OK. He’s personally had patients that did better after going to a different provider. It’s hard to say exactly why, but Whelan said maybe they were more receptive to the other provider’s style, the provider did not think of all possibilities, or they just needed to hear the diagnosis from someone they considered more objective.
While flu season is pretty much over, Whelan said there still are a number of annual cold viruses making their rounds right now. Come spring break, Whelan said it’s possible the area could get hit by a wave of norovirus cases, as these tend to spike after vacationers return home from spending time in warmer climes.
COVID-19 spread has been minimal for several months, although a handful of new cases still are being reported every week in the area.
During the last seven-day period, there were three cases in Wexford County, 10 in Osceola, two in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 17 cases, which is five more than the week prior.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one inpatient, which is a decrease of one compared to this time last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 11 patients were reported as of Wednesday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties last week. It’s been several weeks since any deaths have been reported in Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties, although Wexford County reported three in January.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 292 deaths.
