Central Michigan District Health Department confirms its first positive COVID-19 case. The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a Clare County resident. No information is known about the case at this time.
“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident. The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness. We encourage the public to avoid panic and turn to reputable sources for information” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director.
The Central Michigan District Health Department will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those experiencing these symptoms and who are at risk of infection (travel to areas with community spread or know exposure to an infected person) should call their health care provider before going in. Those most at-risk include older adults and those with chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents should wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, touch their face less, avoid those who are sick and disinfect commonly touches surfaces. Stay current on coronavirus information at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.michigan.gov/coronavirusor https://www.cmdhd.org/novel-coronavirus. In addition, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline number that Michigan residents can call to ask questions about COVID-19. The number is 1-888-535-6136 and is available seven days a week from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
