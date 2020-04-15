CADILLAC — Wednesday morning, red and blue flashing lights greeted hospital workers as they switched shifts.
First responders lined up their vehicles and turned on the lights (sirens off) to show their support for hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's pretty emotional," said Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, who is also a hospital employee, as she reported for duty.
Healthcare providers are among those most at risk of catching the highly contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The demonstration, which brought first responders from around Wexford and Missaukee counties together, was the brainchild of Brandon Grumm, a Cadillac Police Department officer.
He told the Cadillac News that he doesn't have a personal connection to the hospital, other than through work, but he admires what hospital workers are doing during the pandemic.
Read the Cadillac News on Thursday for more details on the demonstration.
