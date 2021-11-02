For second week in a row, COVID cases holding steady in Cadillac area

CADILLAC — There hasn’t been a spike in new COVID-19 cases above 200 a day during the last two weeks in this area.
According to District Health Department No. 10 statistics, daily case numbers spiked to their highest point of the third wave on Oct. 13, when 224 cases were reported. Since that time, there have been no days with case numbers above 155.
During a virtual press conference last week, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said while it’s too early to say there’s a definite downward trend in the numbers, the fact that they’re no longer increasing week after week is good news.
During the past three weeks, daily case numbers within DHD No. 10, which covers Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, have averaged 117 a day. Compare that to the second week of October, when there were an average of 127 cases per day, and during the first week, when there were an average of 136 cases per day.
As of last week, Missaukee County reported one additional death from COVID.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 48 in Wexford, 27 in Missaukee, 19 in Lake, and 41 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties is 135.
As of Monday, 10 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
A new cluster of COVID cases was reported this week at Forest View Elementary School near Boon, which had five cases among students and staff.
DHD No. 10 also reported on Monday that there were 46 probable cases of COVID in Wexford County since last week. Wexford County leads all counties within DHD No. 10 in total probable cases, with 567.
As of Monday, 55.2% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 59.5% in Lake County, 51.4% in Missaukee County and 46.4% in Osceola County.
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Oct. 21, 0.98% of all people in the district who’ve been fully vaccinated became breakthrough cases, meaning they developed COVID-19 after receiving a full vaccine series.
