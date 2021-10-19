Four COVID-related deaths reported in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake since last week

CADILLAC — The tragic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount in Northern Michigan.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Lake and Missaukee counties both reported an additional death over the weekend; Wexford and Missaukee counties also both reported additional deaths since Oct. 11.
The total number of deaths in local counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 46 in Wexford County, 26 in Missaukee County, 17 in Lake County and 34 in Osceola County. The total number of deaths in all area counties is 123.
Daily new case numbers within District Health Department No. 10 spiked to 224 last week on Oct. 18, which is 13 fewer than the peak reached during the first COVID wave last fall.
As of Monday, eight people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
On Monday, new clusters of COVID outbreaks were reported at several area school districts, including McBain Middle School with five cases, Reed City High School with three cases, and St. Ann Catholic School, with two cases. Ongoing clusters also have been noted at schools in Lake City, Cadillac, Manton and Evart.
New cases are reported among staff and students on almost a daily basis among one or more of the area school districts. Several districts in Osceola County have had to temporarily close or switch to virtual learning because of staffing shortages and other disruptions caused by the pandemic.
As of Monday, 54.8% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 59% in Lake County, 51% in Missaukee County and 46% in Osceola County.
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Oct. 9, 0.92% of all people in the district who’ve been fully vaccinated became breakthrough cases, meaning they developed COVID-19 after receiving a full vaccine series.
