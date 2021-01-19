There are several routes to vaccination in the Cadillac News coverage area. Here's the latest information we have (last updated Tuesday, Jan. 19).
Lake, Missaukee, Osceola or Wexford County residents
If you are 82+ or are 65+ and live with somebody 82+
You may register with Munson Healthcare
CALL: 231-935- SHOT (7468). Call lines are open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week. They will schedule both your first and second doses. You'll be reminded that you must bring identification to your vaccination appointment.
Keep reading for other options.
Lake, Missaukee and Wexford County residents (people who live within District Health Department No. 10's area)
If you are 65+
You may get on a DHD No. 10 waiting list.
You may get on the waiting list online here. The link will take you to a web tool that will appear like it is scheduling an appointment for you, however it is NOT scheduling an appointment. This is only for a waitlist. You will be contacted later to schedule an appointment once the health department knows how much vaccine is being shipped.
If you are helping somebody without internet get on the DHD No. 10 waiting list, make sure their phone number is correctly entered if they do not have access to email. The form will make you enter an email address; for somebody without access to email, enter the address 123@dhd10.org to signal to staff that the patient will need to be called versus emailed.
The health department is urging you to get on the waiting list online. For people without access to technology or without somebody who is able to help them register, the phone number to call is 231-715-5557.
However, if you're reading this on the Cadillac News website, you probably don't need the phone number!
Osceola County residents (in the Central Michigan District Health Department service area)
If you are 75+ or are a critical or essential worker as described in this list.
Complete this CMDHD survey for people who fall in Phase 1B.
The survey helps the department plan but does not schedule an appointment for you. They'll contact you to schedule once they know how much vaccine they're getting and when.
Learn more about vaccination at the CMDHD website.
If you are are 65-74 or are 16-64 and have an underlying medical condition.
Complete this CMDHD survey for people in Phase 1C.
Phase 1C vaccination isn't expected to begin for several more months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.