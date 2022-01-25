Gopherwood Concerts cancels January, February shows due to latest COVID surge

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts recently canceled two upcoming shows due to the recent COVID-19 surge.
According to a Gopherwood press release posted on their website, the Jan. 30 Sweet Water Warblers show and the Feb. 12 Last Gasp Collective show have been canceled.
Refunds for tickets can be made at the point of purchase; all online tickets have been refunded. Please contact Gopherwood Concerts at (231) 846-8383 if you have not received notification of your refund.
“We hope to have live shows return in March,” the press release states. “Check back here (gopherwoodconcerts.org) or on our Facebook page regarding any updates.”
Upcoming Gopherwood shows still slated to be held include Drew Nelson and Highway 2 on March 19, a Made in Michigan FUNdraiser on April 9, and a Michael Clem house concert on May 14.
Last season, Gopherwood shows were held virtually, with performers playing over Facebook Live, Zoom and other online platforms.
Live performances were brought back this year, under additional safety precautions added by Gopherwood organizers, including mask usage, social distancing and proof of vaccination.
