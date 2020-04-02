LANSING — What was speculated earlier in the week is now official — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday suspending face-to-face learning at K-12 schools for the remainder of the current academic school year.
That means more than 1.5 million Michigan students will not return to K-12 school buildings for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead will learn remotely. All public and private schools are more than halfway through a four-week shutdown ordered by Whitmer to combat the outbreak.
She said face-to-face instruction will not resume this spring. Districts will create distance learning programs, with flexibility on how they do so — whether it is online or with printed materials sent to homes or some other option.
Seniors will graduate and other children will advance to the next grade, as long as they were on track to do so before the closure. The Democratic governor said it was a "difficult decision," but her No. 1 priority is protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
There is, however, a caveat to Executive Order 2020-35. Things could change if restrictions are lifted. The order also allows for district facilities to be used by public school employees and contractors to facilitate learning at a distance while also practicing social distancing.
"As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools create for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children's education from the safety of their homes," Whitmer said in a statement issued before a scheduled press conference.
"There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom, but we must continue to provide equitable educational opportunities for students during this public health crisis."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Traditional districts and charter schools will get their full state funding because the state will forgive instruction time requirements and waive a 75% attendance rule. Students will not be penalized if they are unable to participate in an alternate learning plan.
Cadillac Area Public Schools sent emails and text messages to district families shortly after the announcement was made by Whitmer. The message it stated the district understands the hardship the closure places on families and the social and emotional impact it may have on our students. They also are aware Thursday's announcement raises a lot of questions, which is mutual for the district.
With the announcement, the district said it would provide additional information in the coming days and that the district and its staff are with CAPS families.
While there are many unknowns, additional information was shared via the district's website.
CAPS students will continue to learn, but it will look different. Making the shift to digital instruction will take time and require all stakeholders to be patient and flexible. Our hard-working teachers are busy planning for instruction. We are developing a Continuous Learning Plan that will support all students.
Resources related to the Continuous Learning Plan will be posted at www.cadillacschools.org soon. The district also will provide a paper-pencil option for students and families without access to the internet.
Seniors who were on track to graduate will graduate. The district is looking at alternative graduation dates and options if the stay safe, stay home is extended. Students who were going to be promoted to the next grade will be promoted. The district also recognizes there will be learning gaps and challenges with the amount of instructional time lost.
In addition to education delivery during the closure, the CAPS district said meals will continue as it has since it started in March.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.