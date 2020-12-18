Indoor gatherings can resume, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced on Friday. But there are major guidelines.
breaking
Governor and MDHHS: Indoor gatherings can resume
Karen Hopper Usher
Reporter
I cover the city of Cadillac, Missaukee County, and Clam Lake Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Governor and MDHHS: Indoor gatherings can resume
- Vaccinations begin for Munson Cadillac employees
- Protecting what's precious
- Home Depot grants Believe wish to veteran dad
- Pine River elementary students ride the Polar Express
- City approves zoning update for bikes, walkability
- Deaths held steady Thursday but three new hospitalizations for COVID
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac's two McDonald's locations now under different ownership
- Cadillac police respond to man in 'emotional distress'
- A daughter's wish for her father just came true
- Cadillac man charged with accosting children, indecent exposure
- Believe wish grants widow an urn for her deceased spouse
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Edith L. Soles
- Thomas Jay Moomey
- Mac Trail seventh grader wins national BMX tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Monika Erika Wonsey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.