Halloween, COVID-19 part 2: A sequel no one wanted

Hollywood has a thing for sequels and fans of horror movies no doubt are used to them.
It appears Halloween and COVID-19 are looking to have a sequel of their own. It may only be early October but make no mistake, children and some adults are already counting down the days until it is All Hallow’s Eve. Last year, COVID-19 resulted in some families and communities skipping the autumnal tradition of trick-or-treating. While the hope was that this year would be more normal, COVID-19 still lingers and currently is surging.
In September, Fort Fright at Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City was scheduled for October 8-9 before it was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus that include the rising number of cases of the Delta variant in the area. Staffing challenges and concerns about housing volunteers also played into the decision to cancel the event, according to organizers.
With COVID-19 still prevalent in the region, District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said things will not be like they were pre-COVID during Halloween.
Morse said Halloween activities will be safest when they are outdoors and done in small groups. The safest are activities done with groups of your household members. Morse also said she doesn’t recommend going to crowded Halloween parties, especially those that are held indoors.
Last year, it was recommended those choosing to hand out candy use tape or some other material to mark a six-foot line in front of the home and leading to the driveway and front door. It also was recommended that a table be placed between the person handing out the candy and trick-or-treaters to distribute the goodies.
This year, Morse said those things may not be necessary.
“We should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said. “As long as people are keeping interactions brief, handing out candy is OK. Try to keep interactions outside as much as possible.”
Those holding out hope that a children’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available before Halloween will likely be disappointed, Morse said. At this point, Morse said it is unknown if the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds will be approved by Oct. 31. She also said there was no meeting scheduled with the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to discuss it.
Pfizer said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine in children 5- to 11-years-old. Officials had said previously they would apply with the FDA to authorize the use in the coming weeks.
Once the company files its application, U.S. regulators and public health officials will review the evidence and consult with their advisory committees in public meetings to determine if the shots are safe and effective enough to recommend use.
That process may mean the shots may not be available until closer to Thanksgiving, according to a person familiar with the process but not authorized to discuss it publicly. But it is possible that, depending on how quickly the FDA acts, the shots could become available earlier in November, the person said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.