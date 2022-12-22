CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 this week announced that bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available for infants.
According to a health department press release, following the emergency authorization and recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, DHD No. 10 is now offering the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster doses for everyone 6 months and older.
The vaccine schedule may be different based on a child’s age and which vaccines they have received. To know when your child is ready for their bivalent booster, please refer to the vaccine schedule listed here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/COVID-19-immunization-schedule-ages-6months-older.pdf.
“With the authorization of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters for our younger population, we’re hoping we see kids getting scheduled for their boosters before the holiday season,” said DHD No. 10’s health officer, Kevin Hughes. “Even if they haven’t started the series yet, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.”
For those wanting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot, visit dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
DHD No. 10 now supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited. COVID-19 test kits are limited at each DHD No. 10 office and are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household.
Test kits also are available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand is high. To find a DHD No. 10 COVID-19 testing clinic near you, visit dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics/
During the most recent seven-day period, local counties experienced a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases: there were 12 in Wexford, eight in Osceola, two in Missaukee and one in Lake, totaling 23 cases. Last week, there were 32 new cases. There also were 22 probable cases reported during that time.
On Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported five patients with the disease, which is an increase of three patients from the week prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 25 patients were reported, which is an increase of 10 patients from the week prior.
No new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties in the last seven days.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 109 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 53 in Missaukee, 37 in Lake and 90 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 289 deaths.
