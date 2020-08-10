IRONS — Public health officials sent out a notice on Monday indicating that anyone who visited the Na-Tah-Ka Restaurant in Lake County on Aug. 7 should begin self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
District Health Department No. 10 reports that an individual went to Na-Tah-Ka Restaurant in Irons, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 7. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 8.
"If you were at Na-Tah-Ka in Irons on the evening of Aug. 7, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date — through Aug. 21," a health department press release states. "Anyone that is self-monitoring, as a result, should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible."
COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
According to the press release, the health department releases information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts.
Approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic, which are especially difficult cases because they are not sick and therefore not staying home, the press release states. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread the virus prior to experiencing symptoms.
“We continue to urge everyone to take the required masking and social distancing mandate seriously to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10. “This virus impacts people differently — some may have mild symptoms or none at all, while others can have severe symptoms and may become hospitalized. Wearing a mask and social distancing will help to protect others from you if you have the virus and do not know it.”
Health department public information officer Jeannine Taylor said in this case, the individual did not follow masking or social distancing guidelines, although it's uncertain whether or not they came into contact with anyone at the restaurant for an extended period.
As for the restaurant, Taylor said as long as they've been following COVID-19 protocols, including deep cleanings after every business day, there's no reason they would have to close down a result of a customer testing positive.
The Cadillac News couldn't reach an owner or manager of Na-Tah-Ka Restaurant by press time but a representative indicated they were still open for business on Monday.
