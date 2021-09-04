CADILLAC — Nothing has changed during the last week when it comes to a local health department’s stance on COVID-19 prevention and mask-wearing.
The same is true regarding a mandate regarding mask-wearing.
Last week, District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse stated the public health organization was not going to mandate mask-wearing despite counties across the jurisdiction meeting the definition of substantial or high transmission levels as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
On Friday, the health department again stated it continues to support the CDC’s recommendations for universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors of K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. It also continued to support the recommendation of at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within the classrooms, along with screening testing, frequent handwashing, proper indoor ventilation and respiratory etiquette, such as covering coughs and sneezes.
While all that was true, the health department also said it would not be mandating mask-wearing as other local public health departments had done in their jurisdictions. Instead, the health department said each school system and childcare setting must determine the best course of action based on local data and case trends and impacts to families and staff.
“There are 45 different local public health departments throughout Michigan, and each one must evaluate the situation within the unique communities they serve to determine appropriate actions to take,” DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said. “These decisions are not taken lightly and involve numerous stakeholders, including each jurisdictions’ governing entity, before a health officer makes the decision to issue any public health advisories or mandates.”
He also said the health department understands that this may be frustrating to many, but it does involve several key stakeholders outside of the health department for a mandate to successfully be enforced.
The health department continues to guide schools within the 10-county jurisdiction through weekly conference calls, toolkits, and other resources to assist them. The community will be notified immediately if something changes, and mandates can successfully be enacted.
The health department’s 10-county jurisdiction includes Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties.
