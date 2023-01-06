CADILLAC — The emergence of a new omicron subvariant has some experts worried about a potential surge in new COVID-19 cases in this region.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, said there are some “very concerning signs” that spikes in other parts of the country could eventually become widespread.
The new subvariant, dubbed XBB.1.5, appears to be more easily transmissible than previous subvariants, and also more resilient to the immunity protection conferred by COVID-19 vaccines, particular those in the initial series, although the bivalent booster still offers protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Unfortunately, Morse said with only 15% of the U.S. population having received the bivalent booster, the subvariant could spread like wildfire among the majority of people in the country who haven’t.
Morse said the subvariant comprises around 40% of new COVID-19 cases in the country and about 8% of cases so far in the Midwest, although it’s likely that number will only continue to rise.
While it recently was reported that the surge in China isn’t the result of an entirely new strain — something many experts feared — Morse said it’s possible the XBB.1.5 subvariant may have played a role in rising case rates.
The good news is that the new subvariant appears to be mild compared to previous strains of the disease, notably those that caused big waves of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 2020, 2021 and the beginning of 2022.
What makes the possibility of another surge particularly worrisome for Morse and others in the public health field is that the country and region currently are going through an especially bad flu season.
Morse said flu was largely kept in check during the last couple of years because more people were taking precautions to avoid being exposed to pathogens, including by wearing masks and social distancing. With much of those precautions now relaxed, pathogens are flowing more freely; in addition, Morse said since people weren’t exposed to as many pathogens in prior years, their immune system weren’t given the opportunity to develop natural defenses against them.
Flu cases have dipped in recent weeks, and while that might be the result of fewer people getting tested over the holidays, Morse said the hope is that it’s the result of influenza activity beginning to wind down.
Morse said people should just keep in mind that if they’re out and about this time of year, they’ll be exposed to more potential illness. When in close quarters with people, Morse said wearing a mask provides some protection, both for yourself and those around you.
In addition, Morse recommends getting the bivalant booster if you haven’t already. The booster is available through District Health Department No. 10, through pharmacies, healthcare providers and other agencies.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.
