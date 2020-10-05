District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) was notified that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was present and potentially contagious at The Wex in Cadillac on the following dates and times: Friday, September 25th 4:00 pm-5:30 pm; Saturday, September 26th 9:30 am-10:30 am & 4:00 pm-5:30 pm; and Sunday, September 27th 8:00 am-9:30 am.
If you were at The Wex in Cadillac on the dates and times listed above, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
While DHD#10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.
“As we continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, it should be understood that anyone choosing to go out in public, whether to a bar, restaurant, golf course, retail store, family gathering, funeral, or any other public place, could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 at any time, thus you should always be monitoring for symptoms,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10.
