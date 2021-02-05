District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) said it will still be hosting vaccine clinics for those with appointments on Friday and Saturday despite the chance for inclement weather.
If you have an appointment scheduled to receive your vaccine at a DHD No. 10 offices, take your time getting there and drive safely. It's OK if you're late, the Health Department stated. Your vaccine for you during clinic hours on the day you are scheduled.
If you are unable to make your scheduled appointment, email covid@dhd10.org to let them know. You will be placed back on the waiting list and will be contacted by phone, text, or email to be rescheduled.
