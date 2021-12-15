Hospital records illustrate dramatic impact COVID vaccine has on sickness severity

CADILLAC — People who aren’t vaccinated make up the vast majority of new COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those with the most serious complications requiring intensive care and ventilators.
Health care professionals in the area have been saying this for some time and in an effort to illustrate the point, Munson Healthcare and Spectrum Health have created graphics showing the number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID who have been vaccinated versus the number who haven’t.
The results are clear: the vaccine makes a difference.
As of Dec. 14, out of the 119 people hospitalized with COVID at Munson Healthcare hospitals, 99 have not been vaccinated; of the 43 in the ICU, 39 (90%) have not been vaccinated; and of the 16 on ventilators, all have not been vaccinated.
Results at Spectrum Health show similar proportions: as of Dec. 7, of the 438 patients hospitalized with COVID, 375 have not been vaccinated; of the 120 in the ICU, 111 (92%) have not been vaccinated; and of the 72 on ventilators, 68 (94%) have not been vaccinated.
The effectiveness of the vaccine is apparent in another way, as well, said Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer of Munson Healthcare, during a virtual press conference Tuesday.
While those 70 and older remain the most at-risk age demographic, they are the least likely among all other age groups to develop COVID, with those in the 30-39 age range currently the most likely. Santangelo said they believe this has something to do with the fact that vaccination rates among those 70 and older are significantly higher than any other age group.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said due to the relatively sparse populations of the counties she covers, including Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola, it’s hard to make generalizations about the lower vaccination rate being directly correlated with a higher COVID death rate. She added, however, that she’s seen a graphic that indicated the per capita COVID death toll in counties in this area was as high as one out of every 250 people.
When discussing sickness and death from COVID, Santangelo said something to keep in mind is that not all cases are handled at the hospital. There have been instances of people either not being diagnosed or not seeking treatment after a COVID diagnosis, and subsequently dying in their homes.
To prevent this from happening, Santangelo recommends people always get testing if there is even the slightest chance they could have COVID.
During the last week, case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations decreased slightly in the region, although Santangelo said it’s too early to tell if this will be sustained downward trend.
In the span of a week, the number of patients on ventilators at Munson Healthcare hospitals doubled. Santangelo said the explanation for this is the progression of the disease, which sometimes can take weeks to get to that level of severity. The patients currently listed on ventilators likely were listed as either hospitalized or in the ICU last week.
While the current wave has seriously strained the health care system in this region, Santangelo said they’ve not had serious issues with supply chain shortages when it comes to monoclonal antibody infusions.
“We feel confident we can match the demand,” Santangelo said.
Making the news in recent weeks is the discovery of the omicron variant in the U.S. While there is no evidence the variant has reached this region, due to testing limitations, Santangelo said they wouldn’t necessarily know for some time if it had. For this reason, he said it’s probably safe to assume it’s already here. Santangelo added that based on initial data, they believe the booster will provide protection against the new variant.
Morse said they’ve been seeing decent demand so far for the booster shots, which recently have been approved for anyone as young as 16.
Following the CDC’s approval, and with support from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, DHD No. 10 is urging anyone age 16 and up to get the Pfizer booster dose if they have already received their full COVID-19 vaccine sequence. According to the health department, COVID-19 boosters can be given regardless of the manufacturer of the vaccine initially received and can also be given with the flu vaccine.
“While COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose can help lessen the spread of COVID-19 and make significant gains toward getting out of this pandemic,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes.
To be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose, you must have received your full sequence of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months prior to receiving the booster dose. Currently, the only authorized booster for those under the age of 18 is from Pfizer.
Morse said about 10% of the health department’s 5-11 year old population has been vaccinated, although these appointments have started to slow down considerably in recent days. Morse urged parents to consider getting their children vaccinated, especially with holiday family gatherings coming up later this month.
