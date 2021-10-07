Although this is the second fall and winter season where COVID-19 has been part of the landscape, it seems like navigating seasonal illnesses and allergies is tougher.
Is that sniffle associated with a cold? Allergies? Is the cough and body aches associated with influenza or is it COVID-19? Sometimes it can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms caused by allergies and viral infections like COVID-19.
Dr. Jennifer Morse said because the symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses are similar and the difference between them cannot be made based on symptoms alone. Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
“Testing is needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm a diagnosis,” she said. “People can be infected with both flu and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time and have symptoms of both influenza and COVID-19.”
Morse also said there are fewer mitigation measures in place this year to combat COVID-19, which also prevent the spread of flu and other colds. She said there was a mild flu season last year and that most likely was due to all the preventative measures that were followed.
She said there should be concern by those in the healthcare profession and the general public that there will be a more normal cold and flu season this year. She also said if there is one thing that should be taken away from the preventative measures in place last year is that general prevention for one respiratory illness helps to prevent them all.
Recently, Munson Healthcare released information regarding what people can do when it comes to knowing the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.
The first step Munson Healthcare recommended to protect yourself and others against either COVID-19 or the flu was getting both vaccines. Munson also said both illnesses can be prevented by wearing a mask in public, washing hands often, practicing a physical distance of six feet or more in public, staying at home if feeling ill and avoiding people who are sick.
The second step is knowing the symptoms of each and includes knowing what the similarities and differences are.
Flu symptoms range from mild to severe and can vary widely but usually includes fever, chills, body aches, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, headache, tiredness and more often in children vomiting and diarrhea.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from no symptoms to severe and usually include fever, chills, body aches, cough, sore throat, stuffy or running nose, headache, tiredness, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, feeling short of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
Symptoms for the flu usually start one to four days after infection while COVID-19 symptoms typically start five days after infection, but can start two to 14 days after infection.
When it comes to flu, a person is can spread the virus at least one day before symptoms begin, but older kids and adults are most contagious for the first three to four days of symptoms. Spreading can continue up to seven days after symptoms start. Babies and people with weak immune systems also can be contagious longer.
With COVID-19, Munson Healthcare said it’s possible for a person to spread the virus about 2-3 days before symptoms start. COVID-19 is most contagious 1-2 days before you begin to feel ill. Munson Healthcare also said symptoms begin to appear about 5 days following contact with the virus.
Most people can spread the virus up to 10 days after symptoms start, including those with no symptoms or those whose symptoms have gone away, according to Munson Healthcare. A 14-day quarantine is recommended to ensure a person does not spread the virus to others.
If a person has mild to moderate symptoms, they should stay home and get tested so it can be determined if a person has the flu, COVID-19 or something else, according to Munson Healthcare. Once a person has their test results, Munson said they should call their doctor so they can advise on the next steps.
Prior to getting results, Munson Healthcare said a person should again stay home and drink fluids like water and soup broth and get plenty of rest. It also is recommended to monitor symptoms and if they worsen a person should seek medical attention especially if they are struggling to breathe.
If you have questions or are not sure what to do, call your family doctor.
If someone is experiencing any emergency warning signs of flu or of COVID-19, Munson Healthcare said they should seek immediate help by calling their doctor or dialing 9-1-1. These emergency warning signs in children include fast breathing or trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, ribs pulling in with each breath, chest pain, severe muscle pain, dehydration and more. For adults, it includes difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse, seizures, not urinating and more.
For a full list check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only respiratory illnesses people should be aware of, especially parents of young children.
Each year in the United States, respiratory syncytial virus leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations among children under five years of age. There are approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among adults over age 65.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said RSV is highly contagious and spreads through droplets in the air after a cough or sneeze. In adults and older children, symptoms of RSV are usually mild and may mimic a cold. RSV can cause severe infection in some people, including infants and young children, older adults, people with heart and lung disease or people who are immunocompromised, according to the MDHHS.
Individuals with cold-like symptoms should not interact with children and other individuals at high risk for RSV.
In addition to children, the MDHHS said older adults can be at risk for severe RSV infection. Symptoms are similar to those listed above but can develop into serious conditions like pneumonia.
Most RSV illness goes away on its own and there is no specific treatment for RSV, according to the MDHHS. If you or a loved one becomes infected, it’s important to monitor fever and pain, drink fluids and talk to your healthcare provider if you have any concerns, the MDHHS said.
This year, it is especially important to take precautions as COVID-19 continues to circulate and shares many similar symptoms of RSV, including fever and breathing difficulties. Michiganders are urged to see their health care provider if symptoms develop for appropriate evaluation, testing and treatment, the MDHHS said.
