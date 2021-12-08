CADILLAC — The COVID-19 delta surge currently sweeping through Northern Michigan is having a larger impact on younger people than the previous two big waves in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.
During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said case counts and rates among people 70 and older have been much lower during this wave, while the opposite trend has been noted in younger age groups.
This week, for instance, case counts and rates are higher among 30-39 year olds than any other age group.
District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said she also has noticed more cases of serious illness and death among younger people in the 30, 40 and 50-year-old range.
“It’s a gut punch,” Morse said in regard to news that a young person has died from COVID.
Morse said she’s heard reports of people dying in their homes because they never sought medical care after developing COVID.
According to DHD No. 10 statistics, the youngest person in Wexford County to die of COVID was in the 30-39 age range. In Missaukee County, the youngest deaths have in the 40 to 49 age range, and in Lake County, the youngest death has been in the 50 to 59 age range.
Public health officials have previously said one of the reasons people age 70 and older haven’t been as affected by the current wave is because they’re more likely to be vaccinated than younger people.
In Wexford County, those 65 and over have a vaccination rate of more than 80%, while those between 16 and 50 years of age have vaccination rates ranging from a high of 52% to a low of 42%.
Hospitalization rates at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital remain very high, at 22 patients as of Monday and 146 throughout the entire Munson system.
Nefcy said COVID patients comprise over half of the patients at some of the Munson hospitals and staff are having to make tough decisions on a daily basis to redirect resources where they’re needed most.
Nefcy said unlike the first wave, there is no shortage of ventilators for treating patients, as the number of cases serious enough to warrant a ventilator is fewer during the current wave.
They are, however, having trouble finding enough beds for patients, although the health care system is by no means at the breaking point.
“We’re not in any danger of turning people away,” Nefcy said.
Dianne Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, said across the Munson system, they’ve been able to achieve a 99.8% vaccine compliance rate among employees. She said 20 employees turned in their resignations over the policy, which is about the number they expected.
Since Monday, two local counties have reported additional deaths — three in Wexford and one in Missaukee County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 68 in Wexford, 32 in Missaukee, 24 in Lake, and 50 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 174.
DHD No. 10 has added another location to the list of COVID-19 testing clinics.
“As more people are seeking COVID-19 testing, we recognized the need for more access to testing within our communities,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “Our goal is to try and add additional testing clinics in other counties within our jurisdiction that may not have adequate access to testing elsewhere.”
Hughes noted that some challenges realized from the testing clinics so far are the volume of participants needing testing resulting in traffic build up due in part to people lining up early for testing. Some of the testing clinics are near other businesses that service those not seeking testing, or the clinic locations offer other services that the public needs access to but are having a difficult time getting to because of the long lines for COVID-19 testing. For that reason, DHD No. 10 is asking those seeking COVID-19 testing to wait to line up until the clinic start times and to be respectful of others trying to enter locations for other services.
All COVID-19 testing is performed by Honu Management Group, a company contracted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 testing at clinics throughout the state. Hughes said some locations for these testing clinics, such as in Kalkaska and Fremont, are being provided by health department partners as a courtesy at no cost.
“And so we ask that individuals respect their property and not direct any concerns or negative comments towards them,” Hughes said. “Again, their only involvement with this testing is that they have provided space to make it happen.”
It is necessary for individuals to register with Honu prior to receiving COVID-19 testing, and they can pre-register before arriving to any testing clinic.
