Influx of COVID patients contributing to longer wait times at Munson

CADILLAC — According to leading public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, some areas of the country are turning the corner in their battles against the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.
Northern Michigan is not one of those areas, at least not yet.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said during a press conference Tuesday that the third wave continues to gain momentum and shows no signs of slowing down.
Increasing numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations continue to strain hospital staff members, who already are busy this time of year dealing with other types of patients, including those sick with respiratory syncytial virus, which they’ve been seeing more of lately.
Nefcy said the strain on hospitals has translated into more difficulty transferring patients to other facilities, fewer critical care beds available and longer wait times for those who need to be hospitalized.
“The situation is definitely worse,” said Nefcy, who is worried that the current wave of cases will persist into the next couple of months, when influenza kicks into high gear and COVID cases potentially ramp up even more.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, shared Nefcy’s concern and added that while the flu season was essentially nonexistent last year due to people wearing masks, social distancing and adhering to other precautions, this year those measures aren’t being followed to nearly the same degree.
“I’m worried we’re going to see influenza return with gusto to make up for last year,” Morse said.
Nefcy said factors that are contributing to the stress on hospital operations include staff shortages and the virulence of the delta variant which is causing patients to be hospitalized for longer periods of time. Nefcy said at this point, they’re at about 90-100% capacity.
Although she added that they’re “not even close” to the point of not being able to provide urgent care services when that need arises.
Unlike the previous two COVID waves, which were characterized by exponential growth followed by exponential decline, Nefcy said the current delta surge is lasting much longer, with shorter periods of decline.
As cases rise, Nefcy said the number of hospitalizations among young people also have been rising. While these cases remain rare compared to other age groups, Nefcy said the young people that do get hospitalized usually are very serious cases. Unlike older age groups and those with underlying health conditions, Nefcy said it’s very hard to predict which young people will develop serious COVID complications.
Like cases among young people, breakthrough cases among those who’ve been vaccinated remain a minority of hospitalizations. Nefcy said about 20-40% of hospitalizations are breakthrough cases, with the majority being people older than 75 with a number of preexisting health ailments unrelated to COVID.
Since people in that category are at risk even after receiving a vaccination, Nefcy said they continue to urge those folks to “cocoon” themselves from others as much as they can right now, and for those close to them to follow basic precautions to protect their loved ones from being infected.
One of the most basic and effective precautions is mask-usage, which studies show to be an effective measure in reducing the viral load passed from person to person, although the jury’s still out on how much this affects how sick a person will or will not become.
Recent studies have suggested that the severity of a person’s sickness may have something to do with the level of initial viral load exposure. Morse said this is a difficult area of study because everyone’s ability to respond to sickness is unique, meaning exposure to a large viral load might not affect one person as much as it would affect another.
Vaccinations have slowed considerably during the last several months, with only minimal gains reported in this area.
Nefcy said they’ve just begun the process of figuring out how the vaccine mandate for hospital employees will roll out; as such, she doesn’t know how many will be exempted from receiving a vaccine. She added that there will be “clinical and religious” exemptions to taking a vaccine.
New COVID cases within District Health Department No. 10 are reaching levels close to the peaks experienced in the fall and spring, with 203 cases reported on Oct. 6 — a daily total not experienced in this area since mid-April.
With the school year well underway, District Health Department No. 10 on Tuesday sent out a reminder to parents of the guidelines for when their children can attend or need to stay home from school or childcare.
“COVID-19 rates in our area continue to be high, especially in school aged children,” the notice states. “We are also seeing higher than expected respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. October also marks the beginning of the influenza season, though the peak of the season is usually between December and February.”
“One of the most effective ways to keep illness out of schools is for those that are ill to stay home,” said Dr. Morse. “In general, children should not go to school or childcare if they have a fever, diarrhea, vomiting, belly pain, or unusual rashes or sores. During the COVID-19 pandemic, RSV season and influenza season, other concerning symptoms include new or worsening cough, wheezing, difficulty breathing, sore throat, body aches, extreme fatigue and new stuffy nose/runny nose.”
According to the notice, if your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed above, he or she should be evaluated by a health care provider and not return to school unless told it is safe to do so. This may require testing for COVID-19 or other illnesses and if so, your child should not return to school while waiting for test results. It is important to tell your child’s school or childcare provider what your child was diagnosed with, as it is important for the safety and wellbeing of other students and staff members.
If your child has been exposed to certain contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, whooping cough, or certain other infections, then he or she may need to quarantine. Quarantine has been used for centuries to prevent the spread of infection by those that may be infected and contagious but not yet showing symptoms. There are now modified quarantine options approved by the health department that provide more opportunity for students to stay in school.
According to the notice, it is highly recommended that students wear masks while at school.
“Many schools have made mask use optional in their buildings and at school activities; however, it is still recommended for your child’s and family’s safety they wear a mask. Schools are not able to prevent your child from wearing a mask to protect him or herself, even if mask-wearing is optional. Parents can also help by teaching their child how to properly wash their hands and to wash their hands frequently, especially before eating and after using the bathroom and blowing their nose. Parents can teach their children how to properly cover coughs and sneezes.”
