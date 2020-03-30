A Kalkaska County resident with COVID-19 has died.
There were five people in Kalkaska County with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday morning. That afternoon, District Health Department No. 10 announced that one of them had died.
The patient was a male in his late 80's who was hospitalized at Munson Healthcare in Traverse City on March 25. He was tested for COVID-19 and results came back positive on Thursday, March 26. He died Monday morning at the hospital.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”
UPDATE: this has been updated with the correct hospital
