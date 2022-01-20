CADILLAC — Those hoping for a quick turnaround on their COVID-19 test results may be waiting a little longer than they’d prefer.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10, said the company that conducts PCR tests in the area, HONU Management Group, recently reported that they’ve been experiencing test processing delays.
Taylor said the company reported that there is an eight-day delay in tests due to two primary factors — cancellation of flights transporting specimens to the laboratory, and a surge in specimens being sent to the laboratory right now. Each factor is delaying the processing of tests by around 3-4 days.
“There is a lot of testing being done right now,” said Taylor, who added that the health department doesn’t directly process the tests but does coordinate the testing in the area done by HONU.
Anyone with questions about the testing process can contact HONU at 855-873-6996 or through email at covid19help@honumg.com.
Recently, positive COVID cases have spiked in the area, and one day last week — Jan. 15 — saw 455 new cases, which is the second largest single-day increase of the pandemic. The only other day with more cases was Nov. 12, which had 548, although this spike was partially due to a lab delay.
Public health officials in the area say the recent surge in cases is due to the arrival of the omicron variant, which has been estimated to be 2-5 times more contagious than the delta variant.
While there currently is a delay in obtaining PCR test results, the health department on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Postal Service have partnered to deliver free at-home COVID-19 tests.
Every home address is eligible to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. HHS says that orders should ship between 7-12 days after ordering, beginning in late January. Ordering is easy and convenient online at: https://www.covidtests.gov/.
“As the need for COVID-19 testing has increased, so has the need for testing supplies,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “This offering of free at-home test kits will make a big difference, especially to our rural communities who may not have access to our testing clinics or supplies.”
DHD No. 10 does not offer COVID-19 testing, nor do they carry testing supplies at their offices. However, most area pharmacies perform COVID-19 testing and sell at-home testing kits.
DHD No. 10 asks that positive at-home tests be reported here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898.
Since the beginning of last week, multiple counties in the area have reported additional deaths from COVID, including four in Wexford County, five in Missaukee County, one in Lake County and one in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 78 in Wexford, 41 in Missaukee, 29 in Lake, and 66 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.