Lake County COVID-19 level rises to 'High,' other local counties now at 'Medium'

CADILLAC — With temperatures cooling down and school starting up again, public health officials expect to see a bump in COVID-19 cases over the next several weeks.
While there hasn’t yet been a significant increase in cases or hospitalizations in this area, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently increased the COVID-19 community level in Lake County to “High,” which comes with a recommendation to wear a high-quality mask or respirator and consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed if you are at high risk of getting very sick.
Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties also recently had their COVID-19 community status changed to “Medium,” which comes with a recommendation to talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you’re at high risk for severe illness.
During the most recent seven-day period from last Wednesday to this Tuesday, there were 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, seven in Osceola, three in Missaukee and 17 in Lake, totaling 50 confirmed cases. That’s four more cases than last week. Also during that period, there were 16 probable cases, which is 11 fewer than the week prior.
Currently, cases in the area remain slightly higher than they were this time last year, which District No. 10 Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said may be a reflection of the omicron variant’s increased contagiousness, people not taking as many precautions to avoid infection, or a combination of both factors.
The expectation is that there will be a bump in cases heading into fall and winter, although Morse said the severity of this increase could depend on several factors, including the possible emergence of another variant, the development of an additional booster, and when that booster is made available to the public.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 30 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is the same as last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, one patient was reported, which is a decrease of four compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 72 adult non-ICU patients, which is an increase of 14 compared to last week, and nine adult ICU patients, which is an increase of two compared to last week. The hospital system also reported four pediatric ICU patients, which is the same as last week.
No new deaths were reported in area counties in the most recent seven-day period.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 103 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 50 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 83 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 270 deaths.
