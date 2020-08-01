Lake, Wexford each have one confirmed COVID case Saturday

CADILLAC — Lake and Wexford counties each had one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to District Health Department No. 10 and the State of Michigan.
On Saturday, Wexford County saw its total number of confirmed cases increase to 55, but no new deaths were reported. Wexford County remained at four deaths related to the virus. Missaukee County saw no confirmed cases on Saturday and its total number of confirmed cases remained at 26, according to DHD No. 10. Missaukee County also didn't have any new deaths reported.
In Lake County, the health department confirmed one new case bring its total up to 16, but there were no new reported deaths Saturday, according to the state and health department.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, had not updated their numbers since Thursday, but according to the state’s coronavirus website, there were no new confirmed cases reported Saturday. Osceola County had a total of 60 confirmed cases and has not reported a death associated with COVID-19.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported no hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, which was last updated on July 31.
The state reported 735 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also said there were seven COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday With those numbers, the total number of infected in the state went up to 82,356 and the total number of deaths went up to 6,206.
