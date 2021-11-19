CADILLAC — According to statistics obtained by District Health Department No. 10, the current wave of COVID-19 cases has caused almost as many deaths in area counties as the first big wave in the fall of 2020, before a vaccine was available.
In Northern Michigan, there have been four distinct waves of cases: a very small one in spring of 2020, followed by three large waves in fall 2020, spring 2021 and right now.
To get an idea of the severity of each wave, the Cadillac News added up the number of days between March 21, 2021 (the date of the first death within DHD No. 10) and Nov. 15, 2021, which is 604, then divided that number by four. Each set of 151 days corresponded roughly with each of the four waves: from March 21 to Aug. 19, 2020, from Aug. 20, 2020 to Jan. 17, 2021, from Jan. 18 to June 17, 2021 and from June 18 to Nov. 15.
In Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, the total death toll for each wave is as follows: five in the first wave, 29 in the second wave, 45 in the third wave, and 27 in the fourth wave so far. (see infobox for breakdown of deaths in each county).
Central Michigan District Health Department didn’t have data on exact dates for Osceola County but did have monthly death totals. Their data shows a similar trend, with 16 deaths so far this wave (June to November), which is close to the 23 experienced in the first big wave from August 2020 to January 2021.
District-wide in DHD No. 10, the difference in death totals between the current wave (121) and first big wave in fall of 2020 (171) is larger than in area counties, although the difference between the current wave and the spring 2021 wave (134) is smaller.
Case numbers and positivity rates have been climbing in this region since mid-summer. As of Nov. 15, test positivity rates in area DHD No. 10 counties were 24.1% in Wexford, 24.5% in Missaukee, and 15.1% in Lake.
Relatively low vaccination rates in this area, the start of the school year, and fewer people masking and adhering to social distancing measures, all have been cited as factors contributing to the current rise in case.
Increases in illnesses and hospitalizations from COVID have had profound effects on local hospitals, including Munson Healthcare, which last week moved to “Pandemic Level Red” for the first time, and Spectrum Reed City Hospital, which is among a consortium of health care providers that this week announced they were “overwhelmed” with patients and urged the public to take steps to slow the spread of the virus.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there currently are 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is more than during any time in the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 15 COVID patients at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
While the current wave already is quite grim, it likely will get worse before it’s over.
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell said in many cases, it can take weeks for a COVID-related death to be verified and reported to a local health department. Given the number of cases and hospitalizations right now, it’s possible that deaths will be reported in this area for weeks to come, even once case numbers start to decline.
Public health officials have said that for the duration of the latest wave, the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been among those who aren’t vaccinated, although a portion — primarily the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions — are among those who’ve been vaccinated and became breakthrough cases.
One factor contributing to breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is the delta variant, which is more resilient against the vaccine than the native form of the virus.
To bolster the vaccine’s effectiveness, booster shots have been recommended for certain people, including the elderly, front-line workers and those more at-risk if they develop COVID. In addition, it is expected that boosters for the rest of the population soon will be authorized.
Ahead of this announcement, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday encouraged all Michiganders 18 and up who are at least six months out from their second dose to schedule their booster shot as soon as approval is granted.
She also called on parents to take their children to get vaccinated in order to protect them from COVID-19 and its variants, and has urged long-term care facilities to prioritize scheduling onsite clinics to deliver boosters to residents and staff to protect those at highest risk.
“As we continue facing COVID, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible, get your booster shot,” said Whitmer. “This week, the FDA is expected to authorize the booster shot for every Michigander 18 and up who is 6 months out from being fully vaccinated. I am proud of the progress we have made on boosters, with over 1 million administered to date. We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too. I also encourage parents to take their children, 5 and older, to get vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms from COVID-19.”
“Michigan is still facing COVID-19, and we have to work together to reduce cases and keep people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Chief Medical Executive. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continue to closely monitor the data and work with our partners in local communities. We are concerned about rising cases and hospitalizations and have to keep working together to administer more vaccines and boosters at a rapid pace. After nearly two years of facing COVID-19, we have more tools to keep people safe and help those in the hospital recover, but the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated and get your booster.”
“The Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages all families to maximize vaccine protection: vaccination starting at age 5 and booster dose for those eligible,” said Dr. Matt Hornik, President of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This will help protect all family members as we enter the holiday season and as we see both COVID and influenza cases on the rise. It will also help decrease outbreaks as children head back to school after the holidays.”
