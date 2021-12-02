CADILLAC — The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in Northern Michigan as the delta variant surges through the population and consternation mounts about the new omicron variant, which was recently detected in the U.S.
Since Monday, two local counties have reported additional deaths — one in Wexford and two in Lake County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 65 in Wexford, 31 in Missaukee, 24 in Lake, and 50 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 170.
District Health Department No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Nov. 29, Wexford County’s positivity rate is 24.8%. Missaukee’s is 21.1% and Lake’s is 17.7%. The district-wide positivity average is 20.1%, which is a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous week.
While case positivity rates remain high, total numbers of new cases dipped slightly last week: within DHD No. 10, there were an average of 157 cases a day from the seven-day period of Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, which is lower than the previous seven-day period, which had 211 cases per day.
Hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital dropped to 22 on Wednesday following a peak of 26 on Monday. Even with the decrease to 22, that is still more cases than any day in the pandemic prior to this week.
DHD No. 10 also reported on Monday that there were 47 probable cases of COVID in Wexford County since last week.
Wexford County leads all counties within DHD No. 10 in probable cases, with 761. The next nearest county is Newaygo, with 510 probable cases. Powell has said the relatively high number of probable cases in Wexford County might be the result of more people using low-sensitivity rapid antigen tests that still need to be confirmed. It also might have something to do with people be classified as probable cases due to their proximity to people with known positive test results, Powell said.
As of Monday, 50.7% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 56.3% in Lake County, 47.3% in Missaukee County and 44.1% in Osceola County.
According to data compiled by Powell, of those within DHD No. 10 who’ve received a full vaccination series, 2.4% ended up becoming breakthrough cases.
Amid fears that the omicron variant will be more contagious and deadly than the delta variant, the Michigan State Medical Society on Wednesday issued a press release urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
“Michigan is once again at a scary and uncertain crossroads in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release reads. “Earlier this week, our state reached a new record of adults hospitalized with COVID-19. Michigan now has the highest case rate in the country, with hospitals across the state being pushed beyond capacity. Besides being dangerously ill, there’s one other thing these sick patients almost universally have in common: they have not received their COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is not the time to be taking chances with your health. And that’s especially true considering the emergence of the new, and possibly highly contagious and dangerous omicron variant.
“On behalf of physicians across the state, the Michigan State Medical Society urges all Michigan residents to be as aggressive as possible in doing their part to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. For the already vaccinated, that means getting your booster, and for the unvaccinated, that means talking to your doctor and signing up to get your shot. And for everyone, it means masking up while in public. For the health and safety of everyone, please be safe and act responsibly.”
In response to rising case rates, First Christian Church of Manton suspended church services temporarily. The decision to hold services again will begin on Dec. 12 and be determined on a weekly basis, according to a statement issued by the church.
