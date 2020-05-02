CADILLAC — State and local health authorities say there were no new cases of coronavirus infection in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, and Osceola counties over the weekend.
At a statewide level, 851 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,207. This is a decrease from Friday, when 977 cases were confirmed.
The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 related illness jumped from 77 on Friday to 154 on Saturday, although some of these deaths were recorded after a review of death certificates by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the state, regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, Saturday's data included 75 additional deaths identified by this methodology.
Case numbers continued their downward slide on Sunday, with 547 confirmed, and 29 deaths. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed infections and deaths were 43,754 and 4,049, respectively.
So far, Missaukee County has 16 confirmed cases and one death, Osceola County has eight cases and no deaths, Lake County has two cases and no deaths and Wexford County has nine cases and two deaths.
As of Sunday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has tested 407 patients, 30 of whom tested positive, 354 of whom have tested negative and 23 whose test results currently are pending.
There are three patients at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital who have tested positive and are being treated at this time.
