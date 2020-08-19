A Manistee County woman has died of COVID-19, District Health Department No. 10 announced on Wednesday.
The woman who died was in her 50s. She died at home on Friday, Aug. 14, according to the health department.
“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD No. 10 Medical Director. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”
