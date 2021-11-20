LANSING — With increases in COVID-19 and flu cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it would be issuing a face masks advisory to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses during the holidays.
This is not a mandate, but it is a public health advisory that recommends everyone over the age of 2 should wear a face mask at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status. In addition, the MDHHS advisory states establishments should implement a policy to ensure that all persons entering or seeking services, including employees, wear a mask. This face mask advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued recommendations for safe gatherings, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Mask wearing is considered an effective mitigation strategy and is recommended for all in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission and indoors for those who are not vaccinated.
Practice social distancing when possible, especially in places where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown.
It is also encouraged by the MDHHS to get the flu vaccine, which can be administered at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.
If you or your family members are unwell, the MDHHS said to remain home, get tested and let close contacts know as soon as possible if you test positive for COVID-19.
If you are considering traveling, it is recommended that you be fully vaccinated or delay travel until you are fully vaccinated, according to the MDHHS. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the completion of their primary vaccination series: two weeks after the second dose for a two-dose mRNA vaccine series or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In addition to getting vaccinated, you should get tested for COVID-19 before and after you travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.