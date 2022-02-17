MDHHS updates mask guidance to reflect entrance into 'post-surge, recovery phase'

CADILLAC — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it is updating its mask guidance for public settings, including school settings, to reflect that Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase.
Moving forward, the COVID-19 cycle can be broken down into three key phases:
• Response — Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.
• Recovery — Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.
• Readiness — A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.
Currently, decreases in cases and hospitalizations and increased access to vaccines, testing and treatment indicate that Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the cycle.
During this phase, MDHHS recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue to practice universal masking in high-risk congregate settings including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities.
All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should also wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods to stop further community spread of COVID-19.
School districts and organizations should consider local conditions and work with their local health department to determine mask policies for school districts, public meetings and large events. Masks are an important tool in mitigating spread of COVID-19 and individuals who may be at higher risk of infection or who feel better protected when masked should choose when they feel comfortable masking.
“This is good news for Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “While Michigan hasn’t had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let’s keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”
“Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We want to make sure individuals and local communities have the information and tools they need to make choices for their families based on their personal situation and local community conditions. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”
MDHHS will continue to monitor the transmission of COVID-19 closely to assess risk across the state and adjust as conditions change. These changes could include the presence of a new variant that increases the risk to the public, or an increased number of cases that strains the health care system.
“For the past several months, we have been in a response phase as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “With the continued decline in cases and hospitalizations, we are now entering a post-surge, recovery phase. As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, but we will continue to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all families and communities.”
MDHHS’s announcement Wednesday mirrors statements made recently by local public health officials.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist at Munson Healthcare, said moving forward, there are a couple of things that society, the scientific community, and medical community need to do as the surge in cases continues to wane in the next couple of months.
One is to take necessary steps to protect those most at risk of future rounds of the disease. New medications and treatments are available that significantly improve patient outcomes but the key is detecting infection early. To that end, Ledtke said steps should be taken to improve access and affordability of COVID-19 tests.
On a society-wide level, Ledtke said vaccines will be another avenue to reducing the impact of the virus moving forward. While current vaccines are targeted to specific stains of the virus, Ledtke said to keep an eye out for “universal COVID vaccines” that will protect against all strains and potential variants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.