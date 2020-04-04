Meijer asks shoppers to limit number of people they bring into store

Meijer announced Saturday they were taking additional steps to decrease customer traffic in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a Meijer press release, in addition to amplifying its communication to customers about social distancing practices, the store is now asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers on each trip.
The press release outlined these measures taken by the store:
• Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.
• Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.
• Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.
• Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.
• Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.
• Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.
Meijer had previously implemented other policies and suggestions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the following:
• Suspending the use of re-usable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop and Scan program.
• Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.
• Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.
• Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.
• Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.
• Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.
• Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.
• Encouraging use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions.
