LANSING — On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel again reminded consumers and Michigan residents to be aware of various scams associated with the coronavirus.
Nessel said scammers are spoofing phone numbers of at least one local public health department and calling residents to offer medication while asking for their Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing purposes. Incoming calls to the local health department are then jamming up phone lines and delaying official business in responding to COVID-19.
Reports so far have been focused on the Ionia County Health Department. The Attorney General’s office issued a consumer alert Thursday.
“Scammers will not hesitate to gain access to your private information, and false promises of medications will not be fulfilled,” Nessel said. “As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments are also hindering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Never provide any personal information over the phone unless you have first independently confirmed who you are talking to.”
To seem more official, scammers often use a process known as “spoofing” – when a call appears to be coming from a legitimate government phone number. The caller may also sound professional and be very persuasive.
Anyone who receives a phone call they suspect to be a scam should hang up the phone. No one should give out personal information to an unsolicited caller.
On Tuesday, Nessel said scams reported to her office included bogus products and providing false information on tests and treatments. Nessel also said scams related to the pandemic are climbing as confirmation of positive COVID-19 tests continue to be reported in the United States and Michigan.
These scams include attempts to obtain personal information from consumers. How the scams are done include online posts pitching unreliable products, advice, fake tests and cures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Online offers also are selling masks – that are reportedly not being delivered – to consumers while using misleading language to convince them to purchase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly warned that wearing a mask does not protect people who do not have the virus from getting COVID-19.
Nessel also warned Michigan residents that misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to a “Stanford Hospital board member” is being widely circulated on social media.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he officers have not received any reports of COVID-19 scam activity happening locally but that doesn't mean it's not happening. Taylor said if you or anyone you know is contacted by any group claiming to be a medical group and they want money or information, don't give it to them.
He suggested that if there is concern contact your family doctor or the health department, but don't give out information.
If you believe you are the target of a scam, hang up the phone and verify the identity of the caller independently. Do not give out any personal information unless you have first confirmed who you are talking to is actually who they claim to be. Nessel also encouraged Michiganders to file complaints with her office and the Attorney General's Consumer Protection webpage is always available as a resource. It can be found at www.michigan.gov/ag.
Those who wish to make a report about potential scams, price-gouging and any other violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act can do so with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team by filing a complaint online or by calling 877-765-8388.
