LANSING — On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminded consumers and Michigan residents to be aware of online coronavirus scams.
These scams include bogus products and providing false information on tests and treatments. Nessel also said scams related to the pandemic are climbing as confirmation of positive COVID-19 tests continue to be reported in the United States and Michigan.
These scams include attempts to obtain personal information from consumers. How the scams are done include online posts pitching unreliable products, advice, fake tests and cures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Online offers also are selling masks – that are reportedly not being delivered – to consumers while using misleading language to convince them to purchase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly warned that wearing a mask does not protect people who do not have the virus from getting COVID-19.
Nessel also warned Michigan residents that misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to a “Stanford Hospital board member” is being widely circulated on social media.
If you believe you are the target of a scam, hang up the phone and verify the identity of the caller independently. Do not give out any personal information unless you have first confirmed who you are talking to is actually who they claim to be. Nessel also encouraged Michiganders to file complaints with her office and the Attorney General's Consumer Protection webpage is always available as a resource. It can be found at www.michigan.gov/ag.
Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available by visiting Michigan’s Coronavirus website, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or via the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov.
