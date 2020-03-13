LANSING, MICH. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today nine adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
The cases include:
An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.
An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.
An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.
An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.
Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.
Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.