CADILLAC — The Friday afternoon update regarding COVID-19 cases in Michigan shows the number of positive test results have reached more than 500.
There were 225 new cases on Thursday and early Friday morning, it appears. A note on the state website dedicated to the novel coronavirus outbreak indicates that the numbers were current as of 10 a.m. Friday; in previous days, the numbers were current as of 11:59 p.m. the day before. The state updates the website daily at 2 p.m.
The 225 new cases brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 549. The state's tally also includes two new deaths, which were reported by media outlets on Thursday but not included in Thursday's numbers (which were based on Wednesday's data). The two new deaths plus a previously reported death brings Michigan's number of COVID-19 deaths to three.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give an update at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
