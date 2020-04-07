DETROIT (AP) — Michigan deaths from the coronavirus rose 16 percent and made the largest daily jump since the outbreak hit the state, officials said Tuesday.

The state reported 118 additional deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, raising the total to 845. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 10 percent to nearly 19,000.

"It's another tough 24 hours here in Michigan," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters. "We know that we are continuing on what is an upward trajectory at this point in time.

"It's important to always stop and reflect that each of these numbers is a person," she said. "It's a Michigander who had a story and had a family who can't mourn the way we're used to mourning because they can't get together safely."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan18 
Antrim6 
Arenac3 
Barry7 
Bay31 
Berrien642
Branch161
Calhoun431
Cass91
Charlevoix8 
Cheboygan101
Chippewa1 
Clare2 
Clinton731
Crawford51
Delta7 
Detroit City5476222
Dickinson21
Eaton612
Emmet142
Genesee63833
Gladwin4 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse153
Gratiot6 
Hillsdale554
Houghton1 
Huron4 
Ingham1891
Ionia91
Iosco41
Isabella222
Jackson1144
Kalamazoo644
Kalkaska102
Kent1876
Lapeer563
Leelanau3 
Lenawee32 
Livingston1552
Luce1 
Mackinac3 
Macomb2414121
Manistee9 
Marquette192
Mason1 
Mecosta81
Midland22 
Missaukee11
Monroe129 
Montcalm161
Muskegon414
Newaygo3 
Oakland3736205
Oceana31
Ogemaw3 
Osceola3 
Oscoda2 
Otsego282
Ottawa52 
Presque Isle1 
Roscommon6 
Saginaw1533
Sanilac172
Shiawassee24 
St Clair1293
St Joseph14 
Tuscola262
Van Buren171
Washtenaw55911
Wayne3569180
Wexford7 
Other*2431
Unknown1661
Out of State1181
Totals18970845