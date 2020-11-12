CADILLAC — It's not beds. It's not ventilators. It's not field hospitals.
None of those factors are the things that really worry leaders of Michigan's hospitals as COVID-19 cases grow exponentially statewide and nationally.
Instead, staffing levels are one of the chief concerns.
"In northern Michigan, our issue is not beds; it would be having the staff to staff those beds," said Munson Healthcare CEO Ed Ness, in a Zoom call Thursday morning alongside other healthcare systems' CEOs and leaders from healthcare associations.
As the SARS-COV-2 spreads in communities, more staff are in quarantine or sick, making them unavailable to care for patients.
Hospital leaders say the don't want to do it, but may have to consider cutting back on elective services if community spread of COVID-19 continues because they'll need those people to care for COVID-19 patients.
Masking, hand-washing and social distancing remain the most important tools to slow the spread of the virus.
Hospital leaders stressed the importance of wearing a mask during private gatherings.
"We need to get to a place culturally here in Michigan where people understand the science and believe in the science that masking and social distancing works," said Brian Peters, CEO of Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
For more on this conversation, read Friday's edition of the Cadillac News
