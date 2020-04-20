Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/20/2020
Alcona4 
Allegan42 
Alpena151
Antrim9 
Arenac121
Barry261
Bay852
Benzie4 
Berrien1648
Branch402
Calhoun1485
Cass221
Charlevoix121
Cheboygan141
Chippewa2 
Clare91
Clinton1047
Crawford292
Delta131
Detroit City7736641
Dickinson32
Eaton905
Emmet212
Genesee1256123
Gladwin91
Gogebic41
Grand Traverse194
Gratiot81
Hillsdale9011
Houghton2 
Huron101
Ingham3146
Ionia232
Iosco132
Isabella527
Jackson26010
Kalamazoo1859
Kalkaska172
Kent55024
Lake2 
Lapeer14520
Leelanau7 
Lenawee65 
Livingston28811
Luce1 
Mackinac4 
Macomb4425403
Manistee11 
Marquette326
Mason4 
Mecosta131
Menominee1 
Midland473
Missaukee51
Monroe23610
Montcalm261
Montmorency4 
Muskegon1497
Newaygo7 
Oakland6178479
Oceana31
Ogemaw6 
Osceola7 
Oscoda41
Otsego725
Ottawa1197
Presque Isle2 
Roscommon11 
Saginaw41929
Sanilac323
Schoolcraft3 
Shiawassee1092
St Clair25211
St Joseph251
Tuscola6312
Van Buren332
Washtenaw87831
Wayne6176507
Wexford71
MDOC*56119
FCI**55 
Unknown284
Out of State692
Totals320002468