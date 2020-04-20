|Alcona
|4
|Allegan
|42
|Alpena
|15
|1
|Antrim
|9
|Arenac
|12
|1
|Barry
|26
|1
|Bay
|85
|2
|Benzie
|4
|Berrien
|164
|8
|Branch
|40
|2
|Calhoun
|148
|5
|Cass
|22
|1
|Charlevoix
|12
|1
|Cheboygan
|14
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|Clare
|9
|1
|Clinton
|104
|7
|Crawford
|29
|2
|Delta
|13
|1
|Detroit City
|7736
|641
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|90
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1256
|123
|Gladwin
|9
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|4
|Gratiot
|8
|1
|Hillsdale
|90
|11
|Houghton
|2
|Huron
|10
|1
|Ingham
|314
|6
|Ionia
|23
|2
|Iosco
|13
|2
|Isabella
|52
|7
|Jackson
|260
|10
|Kalamazoo
|185
|9
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|550
|24
|Lake
|2
|Lapeer
|145
|20
|Leelanau
|7
|Lenawee
|65
|Livingston
|288
|11
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|4
|Macomb
|4425
|403
|Manistee
|11
|Marquette
|32
|6
|Mason
|4
|Mecosta
|13
|1
|Menominee
|1
|Midland
|47
|3
|Missaukee
|5
|1
|Monroe
|236
|10
|Montcalm
|26
|1
|Montmorency
|4
|Muskegon
|149
|7
|Newaygo
|7
|Oakland
|6178
|479
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|6
|Osceola
|7
|Oscoda
|4
|1
|Otsego
|72
|5
|Ottawa
|119
|7
|Presque Isle
|2
|Roscommon
|11
|Saginaw
|419
|29
|Sanilac
|32
|3
|Schoolcraft
|3
|Shiawassee
|109
|2
|St Clair
|252
|11
|St Joseph
|25
|1
|Tuscola
|63
|12
|Van Buren
|33
|2
|Washtenaw
|878
|31
|Wayne
|6176
|507
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|561
|19
|FCI**
|55
|Unknown
|28
|4
|Out of State
|69
|2
|Totals
|32000
|2468
