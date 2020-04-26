Total Confirmed Cases

37,203

Total COVID-19 Deaths

3,274

Daily Confirmed Cases

562

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

189*

Updated 4/25/2020

*Note on deaths (04/25/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 58 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/25/2020
CountyConfirmed CasesReported Deaths
Alcona4 
Allegan651
Alpena602
Antrim101
Arenac161
Barry281
Bay1142
Benzie4 
Berrien21312
Branch472
Calhoun19110
Cass262
Charlevoix131
Cheboygan171
Chippewa2 
Clare101
Clinton1069
Crawford453
Delta122
Detroit City8548912
Dickinson32
Eaton1145
Emmet212
Genesee1452157
Gladwin101
Gogebic41
Grand Traverse195
Gratiot81
Hillsdale10914
Houghton2 
Huron11 
Ingham3959
Ionia412
Iosco294
Isabella557
Jackson32316
Kalamazoo28011
Kalkaska172
Kent92932
Lake2 
Lapeer16223
Leelanau9 
Lenawee82 
Livingston31514
Luce1 
Mackinac5 
Macomb5139517
Manistee12 
Marquette417
Mason5 
Mecosta141
Menominee3 
Midland513
Missaukee151
Monroe26711
Montcalm291
Montmorency5 
Muskegon21313
Newaygo14 
Oakland6881612
Oceana41
Ogemaw8 
Osceola8 
Oscoda4 
Otsego847
Ottawa1738
Presque Isle10 
Roscommon13 
Saginaw54543
Sanilac344
Schoolcraft3 
Shiawassee1297
St Clair29718
St Joseph271
Tuscola8113
Van Buren342
Washtenaw100250
Wayne7000648
Wexford81
MDOC*102631
FCI**741
Unknown21
Out of State191
Totals372033274