Total Confirmed Cases
37,203
Total COVID-19 Deaths
3,274
Daily Confirmed Cases
562
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
189*
Updated 4/25/2020
*Note on deaths (04/25/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 58 additional deaths identified by this methodology.
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|Allegan
|65
|1
|Alpena
|60
|2
|Antrim
|10
|1
|Arenac
|16
|1
|Barry
|28
|1
|Bay
|114
|2
|Benzie
|4
|Berrien
|213
|12
|Branch
|47
|2
|Calhoun
|191
|10
|Cass
|26
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|17
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|Clare
|10
|1
|Clinton
|106
|9
|Crawford
|45
|3
|Delta
|12
|2
|Detroit City
|8548
|912
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|114
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1452
|157
|Gladwin
|10
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|5
|Gratiot
|8
|1
|Hillsdale
|109
|14
|Houghton
|2
|Huron
|11
|Ingham
|395
|9
|Ionia
|41
|2
|Iosco
|29
|4
|Isabella
|55
|7
|Jackson
|323
|16
|Kalamazoo
|280
|11
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|929
|32
|Lake
|2
|Lapeer
|162
|23
|Leelanau
|9
|Lenawee
|82
|Livingston
|315
|14
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|5
|Macomb
|5139
|517
|Manistee
|12
|Marquette
|41
|7
|Mason
|5
|Mecosta
|14
|1
|Menominee
|3
|Midland
|51
|3
|Missaukee
|15
|1
|Monroe
|267
|11
|Montcalm
|29
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|Muskegon
|213
|13
|Newaygo
|14
|Oakland
|6881
|612
|Oceana
|4
|1
|Ogemaw
|8
|Osceola
|8
|Oscoda
|4
|Otsego
|84
|7
|Ottawa
|173
|8
|Presque Isle
|10
|Roscommon
|13
|Saginaw
|545
|43
|Sanilac
|34
|4
|Schoolcraft
|3
|Shiawassee
|129
|7
|St Clair
|297
|18
|St Joseph
|27
|1
|Tuscola
|81
|13
|Van Buren
|34
|2
|Washtenaw
|1002
|50
|Wayne
|7000
|648
|Wexford
|8
|1
|MDOC*
|1026
|31
|FCI**
|74
|1
|Unknown
|2
|1
|Out of State
|19
|1
|Totals
|37203
|3274
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.