Total Confirmed Cases
37,778
Total COVID-19 Deaths
3,315
Daily Confirmed Cases
575
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
41*
Updated 4/26/2020
*Note on deaths (04/25/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 58 additional deaths identified by this methodology.
*Note on deaths (4/26/20): Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/26/2020CountyConfirmed CasesReported Deaths
Alcona
4
Allegan
69
1
Alpena
60
2
Antrim
9
Arenac
16
1
Barry
29
1
Bay
115
2
Benzie
4
Berrien
215
14
Branch
48
2
Calhoun
202
10
Cass
26
2
Charlevoix
13
1
Cheboygan
17
1
Chippewa
2
Clare
10
1
Clinton
109
9
Crawford
46
3
Delta
12
2
Detroit City
8613
922
Dickinson
3
2
Eaton
115
5
Emmet
21
2
Genesee
1467
161
Gladwin
11
1
Gogebic
4
1
Grand Traverse
19
5
Gratiot
8
1
Hillsdale
113
14
Houghton
2
Huron
13
Ingham
406
9
Ionia
43
2
Iosco
33
4
Isabella
55
7
Jackson
327
16
Kalamazoo
292
11
Kalkaska
17
2
Kent
1031
32
Lake
2
Lapeer
165
24
Leelanau
9
Lenawee
82
Livingston
315
14
Luce
1
Mackinac
5
Macomb
5203
517
Manistee
11
Marquette
42
7
Mason
5
Mecosta
14
1
Menominee
3
Midland
52
3
Missaukee
15
1
Monroe
273
12
Montcalm
32
1
Montmorency
5
Muskegon
228
13
Newaygo
15
Oakland
6928
620
Oceana
5
1
Ogemaw
9
Osceola
8
Oscoda
4
Otsego
87
8
Ottawa
180
9
Presque Isle
10
Roscommon
13
Saginaw
558
43
Sanilac
34
4
Schoolcraft
3
Shiawassee
130
7
St Clair
302
18
St Joseph
28
1
Tuscola
82
13
Van Buren
35
2
Washtenaw
1001
50
Wayne
7135
658
Wexford
8
1
MDOC*
1031
32
FCI**
81
1
Unknown
3
1
Out of State
27
1
Totals
37778
3315
