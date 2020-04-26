Total Confirmed Cases

37,778

Total COVID-19 Deaths

3,315

Daily Confirmed Cases

575

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

41*

Updated 4/26/2020

*Note on deaths (04/25/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 58 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

*Note on deaths (4/26/20):  Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/26/2020CountyConfirmed CasesReported Deaths

Alcona

4

Allegan

69

1

Alpena

60

2

Antrim

9

Arenac

16

1

Barry

29

1

Bay

115

2

Benzie

4

Berrien

215

14

Branch

48

2

Calhoun

202

10

Cass

26

2

Charlevoix

13

1

Cheboygan

17

1

Chippewa

2

Clare

10

1

Clinton

109

9

Crawford

46

3

Delta

12

2

Detroit City

8613

922

Dickinson

3

2

Eaton

115

5

Emmet

21

2

Genesee

1467

161

Gladwin

11

1

Gogebic

4

1

Grand Traverse

19

5

Gratiot

8

1

Hillsdale

113

14

Houghton

2

Huron

13

Ingham

406

9

Ionia

43

2

Iosco

33

4

Isabella

55

7

Jackson

327

16

Kalamazoo

292

11

Kalkaska

17

2

Kent

1031

32

Lake

2

Lapeer

165

24

Leelanau

9

Lenawee

82

Livingston

315

14

Luce

1

Mackinac

5

Macomb

5203

517

Manistee

11

Marquette

42

7

Mason

5

Mecosta

14

1

Menominee

3

Midland

52

3

Missaukee

15

1

Monroe

273

12

Montcalm

32

1

Montmorency

5

Muskegon

228

13

Newaygo

15

Oakland

6928

620

Oceana

5

1

Ogemaw

9

Osceola

8

Oscoda

4

Otsego

87

8

Ottawa

180

9

Presque Isle

10

Roscommon

13

Saginaw

558

43

Sanilac

34

4

Schoolcraft

3

Shiawassee

130

7

St Clair

302

18

St Joseph

28

1

Tuscola

82

13

Van Buren

35

2

Washtenaw

1001

50

Wayne

7135

658

Wexford

8

1

MDOC*

1031

32

FCI**

81

1

Unknown

3

1

Out of State

27

1

Totals

37778

3315