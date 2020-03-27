LAKE CITY — A Missaukee County COVID-19 patient died Friday.
The patient was a male in his late 70s who had been hospitalized on March 24 for shortness of breath. His COVID-19 test came back positive on Thursday, March 26. He died the next day at Cadillac Hospital.
“This is a heartbreaking day for this family and our community,” said Tonya Smith, president and CEO of Cadillac Hospital, in a news release. “The reality of this illness has now reached into northern Michigan and taken a patient at our hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with this patient’s loved ones and friends.”
