LAKE CITY — District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday that the department was investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at farms in Missaukee County.
The department says they are "working closely with several agricultural farms in Missaukee County that have COVID-19 clusters among workers."
The department is performing contact tracing to determine any close contacts with infected individuals.
“We are actively working with these farms to provide guidance and education in order to prevent further spread,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “We continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in the community.”
