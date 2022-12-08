CADILLAC — For the first time since the end of summer, Missaukee County reported a confirmed death from COVID-19.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 contributed to a death of someone in Missaukee County on Nov. 25.
The last time a death was reported in Missaukee County from the disease was Aug. 14, when two were reported on the same day, following closely on the heels of two other deaths reported on Aug. 8 and Aug. 2.
While it’s been months since a confirmed death was reported in Missaukee, a probable death was reported in the county on Oct. 20.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 53 in Missaukee, 37 in Lake and 90 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 288 deaths.
During the most recent seven-day period, local counties reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases: eight in Wexford, seven in Osceola, four in Missaukee and five in Lake.
On Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three patients with the disease. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 16 patients were reported.
Spectrum Health, which includes Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 98 patients with COVID-19, including seven in the intensive care unit and two pediatric cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.