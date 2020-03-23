There were 293 new confirmed cases Monday of COVID-19 according to the state's afternoon update.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay1 
  Berrien5 
  Calhoun3 
  Charlevoix2 
  Chippewa1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton2 
  Detroit City4116
  Eaton2 
  Emmet1 
  Genesee23 
  Gladwin1 
  Grand Traverse1 
  Ingham12 
  Jackson1 
  Kalamazoo3 
  Kent281
  Leelanau1 
  Livingston9 
  Macomb1752
  Midland5 
  Monroe7 
  Montcalm1 
  Muskegon1 
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland3294
  Otsego3 
  Ottawa11 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw2 
  St. Clair7 
  Tuscola1 
  Washtenaw42 
  Wayne2272
  Wexford1 
  Out of State4 

  Total

1,328

15

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male50%
  Female50%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years14%
  40 to 49 years18%
  50 to 59 years19%
  60 to 69 years20%
  70 to 79 years12%
  80+ years7%