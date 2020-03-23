There were 293 new confirmed cases Monday of COVID-19 according to the state's afternoon update.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|1
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|1
|Berrien
|5
|Calhoun
|3
|Charlevoix
|2
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|2
|Detroit City
|411
|6
|Eaton
|2
|Emmet
|1
|Genesee
|23
|Gladwin
|1
|Grand Traverse
|1
|Ingham
|12
|Jackson
|1
|Kalamazoo
|3
|Kent
|28
|1
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|9
|Macomb
|175
|2
|Midland
|5
|Monroe
|7
|Montcalm
|1
|Muskegon
|1
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|329
|4
|Otsego
|3
|Ottawa
|11
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|2
|St. Clair
|7
|Tuscola
|1
|Washtenaw
|42
|Wayne
|227
|2
|Wexford
|1
|Out of State
|4
Total
1,328
|15
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|50%
|Female
|50%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|14%
|40 to 49 years
|18%
|50 to 59 years
|19%
|60 to 69 years
|20%
|70 to 79 years
|12%
|80+ years
|7%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.