Michigan is reporting 1,117 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths Tuesday.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male49%
  Female51%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years19%
  70 to 79 years13%
  80+ years8%

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male68%
  Female32%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age67.5 years
  Median Age68 years
  Age Range25-97 years
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan2 
  Antrim2 
  Barry1 
  Bay9 
  Berrien32 
  Calhoun17 
  Cass4 
  Charlevoix4 
  Cheboygan1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton19 
  Crawford1 
  Delta1 
  Detroit City180152
  Eaton15 
  Emmet4 
  Genesee1507
  Gladwin2 
  Gogebic11
  Grand Traverse7 
  Gratiot3 
  Hillsdale121
  Houghton1 
  Huron3 
  Ingham73 
  Ionia4 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella51
  Jackson371
  Kalamazoo241
  Kalkaska5 
  Kent961
  Lapeer6 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee15 
  Livingston642
  Macomb72827
  Manistee1 
  Marquette3 
  Mecosta21
  Midland9 
  Missaukee11
  Monroe45 
  Montcalm4 
  Muskegon182
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland136548
  Oceana2 
  Ogemaw4 
  Osceola2 
  Otsego17 
  Ottawa28 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw36 
  Sanilac5 
  Shiawassee8 
  St. Clair25 
  St. Joseph3 
  Tuscola51
  Van Buren4 
  Washtenaw2666
  Wayne139431
  Wexford2 
  Other*78 
  Out of State17 

  Total

6498

184