Michigan is reporting 1,117 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths Tuesday.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|49%
|Female
|51%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|13%
|80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|68%
|Female
|32%
|Average Age
|67.5 years
|Median Age
|68 years
|Age Range
|25-97 years
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|2
|Antrim
|2
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|9
|Berrien
|32
|Calhoun
|17
|Cass
|4
|Charlevoix
|4
|Cheboygan
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|19
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|1
|Detroit City
|1801
|52
|Eaton
|15
|Emmet
|4
|Genesee
|150
|7
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|1
|1
|Grand Traverse
|7
|Gratiot
|3
|Hillsdale
|12
|1
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|3
|Ingham
|73
|Ionia
|4
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|5
|1
|Jackson
|37
|1
|Kalamazoo
|24
|1
|Kalkaska
|5
|Kent
|96
|1
|Lapeer
|6
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|15
|Livingston
|64
|2
|Macomb
|728
|27
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|3
|Mecosta
|2
|1
|Midland
|9
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|45
|Montcalm
|4
|Muskegon
|18
|2
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|1365
|48
|Oceana
|2
|Ogemaw
|4
|Osceola
|2
|Otsego
|17
|Ottawa
|28
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|36
|Sanilac
|5
|Shiawassee
|8
|St. Clair
|25
|St. Joseph
|3
|Tuscola
|5
|1
|Van Buren
|4
|Washtenaw
|266
|6
|Wayne
|1394
|31
|Wexford
|2
|Other*
|78
|Out of State
|17
Total
6498
|184
