4/1 Covid-19 Data Image

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan3 
  Antrim3 
  Arenac1 
  Barry2 
  Bay9 
  Berrien351
  Branch2 
  Calhoun17 
  Cass41
  Charlevoix4 
  Cheboygan1 
  Chippewa1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton24 
  Crawford1 
  Delta1 
  Detroit City208075
  Eaton21 
  Emmet5 
  Genesee1857
  Gladwin2 
  Gogebic21
  Grand Traverse7 
  Gratiot3 
  Hillsdale141
  Houghton1 
  Huron3 
  Ingham91 
  Ionia4 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella61
  Jackson471
  Kalamazoo241
  Kalkaska71
  Kent1081
  Lapeer8 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee18 
  Livingston802
  Macomb85338
  Manistee1 
  Marquette4 
  Mecosta31
  Midland10 
  Missaukee11
  Monroe49 
  Montcalm5 
  Muskegon182
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland159170
  Oceana2 
  Ogemaw1 
  Osceola2 
  Oscoda2 
  Otsego19 
  Ottawa31 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw51 
  Sanilac7 
  Schoolcraft1 
  Shiawassee8 
  St. Clair32 
  St. Joseph4 
  Tuscola92
  Van Buren7 
  Washtenaw3057
  Wayne165545
  Wexford2 
  Other*93 
  Out of State20 

  Total

7615

259

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male49%
  Female50%
  Unknown1%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years19%
  70 to 79 years14%
  80+ years8%

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male65%
  Female35%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age70 years
  Median Age71 years
  Age Range25-107 years