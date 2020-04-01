|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|3
|Antrim
|3
|Arenac
|1
|Barry
|2
|Bay
|9
|Berrien
|35
|1
|Branch
|2
|Calhoun
|17
|Cass
|4
|1
|Charlevoix
|4
|Cheboygan
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|24
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|1
|Detroit City
|2080
|75
|Eaton
|21
|Emmet
|5
|Genesee
|185
|7
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|2
|1
|Grand Traverse
|7
|Gratiot
|3
|Hillsdale
|14
|1
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|3
|Ingham
|91
|Ionia
|4
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|6
|1
|Jackson
|47
|1
|Kalamazoo
|24
|1
|Kalkaska
|7
|1
|Kent
|108
|1
|Lapeer
|8
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|18
|Livingston
|80
|2
|Macomb
|853
|38
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|4
|Mecosta
|3
|1
|Midland
|10
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|49
|Montcalm
|5
|Muskegon
|18
|2
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|1591
|70
|Oceana
|2
|Ogemaw
|1
|Osceola
|2
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|19
|Ottawa
|31
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|51
|Sanilac
|7
|Schoolcraft
|1
|Shiawassee
|8
|St. Clair
|32
|St. Joseph
|4
|Tuscola
|9
|2
|Van Buren
|7
|Washtenaw
|305
|7
|Wayne
|1655
|45
|Wexford
|2
|Other*
|93
|Out of State
|20
Total
7615
|259
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|49%
|Female
|50%
|Unknown
|1%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|14%
|80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|65%
|Female
|35%
|Average Age
|70 years
|Median Age
|71 years
|Age Range
|25-107 years
