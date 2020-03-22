Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay1 
  Berrien3 
  Calhoun2 
  Charlevoix2 
  Clare1 
  Clinton2 
  Detroit City3254
  Eaton2 
  Emmet1 
  Genesee14 
  Gladwin1 
  Grand Traverse1 
  Ingham11 
  Jackson1 
  Kent201
  Leelanau1 
  Livingston8 
  Macomb1401
  Midland5 
  Monroe6 
  Montcalm1 
  Oakland2771
  Otsego1 
  Ottawa6 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw2 
  St. Clair7 
  Tuscola1 
  Washtenaw35 
  Wayne1521
  Wexford1 
  Out of State2 

  Total

1,035

8

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male50%
  Female50%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years8%
  30 to 39 years14%
  40 to 49 years18%
  50 to 59 years19%
  60 to 69 years20%
  70 to 79 years12%
  80+ years7%