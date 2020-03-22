|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|1
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|1
|Berrien
|3
|Calhoun
|2
|Charlevoix
|2
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|2
|Detroit City
|325
|4
|Eaton
|2
|Emmet
|1
|Genesee
|14
|Gladwin
|1
|Grand Traverse
|1
|Ingham
|11
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|20
|1
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|8
|Macomb
|140
|1
|Midland
|5
|Monroe
|6
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|277
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|6
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|2
|St. Clair
|7
|Tuscola
|1
|Washtenaw
|35
|Wayne
|152
|1
|Wexford
|1
|Out of State
|2
Total
1,035
|8
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|50%
|Female
|50%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|8%
|30 to 39 years
|14%
|40 to 49 years
|18%
|50 to 59 years
|19%
|60 to 69 years
|20%
|70 to 79 years
|12%
|80+ years
|7%
