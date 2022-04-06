CADILLAC — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are asking for help locating a 14-year-old male runaway from Cadillac.
Calman Rupert was last seen Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in his home. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a beige down coat, black and red plaid shirt, blue jeans and hiking books when he voluntarily left his residence.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.
