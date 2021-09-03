Multiple school districts in area already reporting COVID cases among students, staff

School has only been in session a couple of weeks and already there are reports from multiple districts of students and staff members with COVID-19.
On Thursday, Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet alerted parents about several cases identified at the elementary school.
“A classroom at GT Norman has been identified as a potential outbreak because three or more individuals are displaying symptoms that we are unable to connect in any other way than through classroom contact,” reads a letter to parents written by Sweet. “You will be contacted directly with further instructions if your child has been found to be in close contact.”
Also on Thursday, Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck informed the community that two students had tested positive, one at the elementary school and one at the junior/senior high school.
“These individuals, as well as close contacts, are required to quarantine for 10 days,” reads a letter to parents written by Hollenbeck. “All close contacts have been notified. Please keep your child home when they do not feel well. Again, we do recommend that all students wear a mask while indoors at school, regardless of vaccination status. This allows for less exposure to the virus and often no requirement to quarantine.”
Yet another district to announce a positive case on Thursday was Marion Public School.
“A student or staff member that attends Marion Public Schools has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” reads a notice written by Superintendent Steve Brimmer. “We are working closely with the Central Michigan District Health Department to respond to this news, protect the health of our community and maintain education opportunities for the affected individuals. At this time, all close contacts have been notified. You may be contacted directly with further instructions from the health department.”
To date, McBain Rural Agricultural Schools has reported two “school associated” positive cases and Cadillac Area Public Schools has reported five cumulative confirmed cases among K-12 staff during the 2021-2022 school year.
Public health officials recently have expressed concern about an expected spike in pediatric hospitalizations as the delta variant sweeps through the area. Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer with Munson Healthcare, said this is a particular concern in areas where school districts haven’t mandated mask usage among students and staff.
Nefcy added that compared to this time last year, they’ve seen an increase in the number of young people sick with other forms of respiratory illnesses besides COVID.
Last year, viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial weren’t able to spread as freely because students were required to wear masks, Nefcy said.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, said there are around 100 scientific studies that have definitively shown mask usage to be effective in slowing the spread of respiratory illnesses. She said even the use of cloth masks has been shown to be beneficial in this regard.
In light of recent developments, Dr. Lisa Peacock, health officer for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan, issued a public health order mandating mask usage in their schools.
In DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, which collectively cover Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, Morse said they have not issued a similar type of order and are permitting schools to develop their own mask policies.
